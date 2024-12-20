Ramadhar returns as COP's interim political leader

Interim political leader of the Congress of the People Prakash Ramadhar - File photo

FORMER legal affairs minister and senior attorney Prakash Ramadhar has returned as interim political leader of the Congress of the People (COP). He replaced Kirt Sinnette, who served as acting political leader since 2020 after Carolyn Seepersad-Bachan’s resignation.

The party announced Ramadhar’s appointment on December 19, two days after its executive met and made the decision.

Ramadhar, who previously led the COP from 2011 to 2016, was recently named a deputy political leader before assuming the top role.

His appointment comes as the party seeks to revitalise its political machinery ahead of the 2025 general election.

Accepting the position, Ramadhar expressed gratitude and optimism for the COP’s future: “I feel privileged to once again serve as political leader of the Congress of the People. Our country faces challenges that demand bold, compassionate, and inclusive leadership.

“The COP has always stood for integrity, justice, and fairness, and I am committed to working with our members and all citizens to ensure our nation returns to a sense of safety and stability for us and future generations.

“It is the beginning of the beginning, that will result in a better Trinidad and Tobago.”

COP recalled that Ramadhar’s earlier tenure as COP leader was marked by his advocacy for key legislative reforms, including campaign finance and procurement legislation, constitutional reform and the establishment of the Children’s Life Fund.

The party said Ramadhar's efforts contributed to several hallmark policies during the People’s Partnership government, including the provision of laptops for secondary school students and the "Axe the Tax" campaign.

Sinnette, whose resignation was accepted at the executive meeting, pledged to continue supporting the party and work alongside Ramadhar to strengthen the COP’s electoral prospects.

The party said it remained committed to fostering meaningful dialogue and ensuring citizens’ concerns shaped national policy.

Under Ramadhar’s leadership, COP said it aimed to re-engage its membership, promote policies to improve citizens’ lives and prepare for the next general election.