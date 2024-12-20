Lego to PlayStations: what children want this year

Aden James, 11, looks at gifts at Jay's Topy Box San Fernando while shopping with his mother. - Photos by Lincoln Holder

AS Christmas draws closer with just 14 days to go, the festive buzz across TT reveals a tapestry of emotions. Some families are diving head first into preparations, while others are approaching the season with caution, their enthusiasm tempered by economic concerns and shifting priorities.

Yet, one tradition remains steadfast: the pursuit of gifts for children.

For Five Rivers resident Natasha Baynes, Christmas gift-giving is a thoughtful exercise shaped by her five-year-old son's growing interests.

“My son loves building blocks and football, so I guess his toys this year will definitely reflect those interests.”

She said these tailored choices are replacing generic toy options in many homes.

Nicole Edwards from Chaguanas is taking a practical approach to Christmas shopping.

“Toys these days are not affordable and by the time January comes, the toys are already mashed-up,” she said.

Despite her reservations, she remains committed to creating a memorable holiday for her family.

Toy retailers are also witnessing this shift in priorities.

At ToyMart in East Gates Mall, Trincity, an employee said toys like Lego sets, Nerf guns, Gel Blasters and dollhouses are bestsellers. She said there is also an emerging trend toward electronics and educational items.

“Interestingly, there has been a surge in pre-teen girls gravitating towards jewellery-making kits.”

She said traditional toy sales have declined significantly over the past five years as game consoles, iPads and smartphones are becoming increasingly popular, signalling a broader shift in children’s preferences.

Parents, however, have mixed feelings about these trends.

Jeleka, a mother of three, finds herself navigating the fine line between her children’s wishes and her concerns about technology’s impact.

“My 15-year-old son wants a new smartphone for Christmas but I have to think about the long-term effects of unrestricted social media access,” she said.

She’s also reconsidering her younger sons’ lists, expressing discomfort with toy guns.

“I don’t want to encourage violent play,” she said.

At EH Games store in Trincity, the buzz around gaming consoles like the PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch is palpable.

“Children are more interested in gaming consoles rather than basic toys,” said Joshua, a store employee.

While classic games like Monopoly have seen a dip in popularity, newer variations of the game still attract local interest.

For some parents, gaming consoles offer a chance to connect with their kids.

Jacob McKnight from Diego Martin said he hopes of bonding with his daughter over video games.

“She’s not really interested now, but I’m hoping to teach her ... it’s great for problem-solving and a fun way to pass the time,” he said.

Not everyone is embracing the tech trend.

Rachel Joseph, a shopper, shared her concerns over the glamorisation of violence in video games and its impact on young minds.

“What happened to scooters, bikes or sporting equipment? Our youths are playing with guns online and guns in real life,” she said.

She said there needs to be an appeal for more traditional, active play options.

Newsday spoke to a representative from the Sports and Games head office in Macoya who said bicycles, footballs and basketballs remain popular Christmas choices, with discounted prices drawing attention from both parents and older children.

This year’s holiday shopping trends reflect a delicate balancing act.

Families are navigating the tug-of-war between technology and tradition, seeking gifts that spark joy while aligning with their values.

With older children gravitating to more technological advance solutions of fun, traditional games are still vibrant to younger children.