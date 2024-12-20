Can Tobago afford dream of autonomy?

THE EDITOR: I love breathtakingly beautiful Tobago. But is it paradise?

Can the less than 60,000 citizens in Tobago hope to achieve full autonomy without sufficient funding?

Total control of the society will mean having their own say in doing every single thing to govern Tobago. Self-determination.

No mincing of words now. We are talking own staffing for everything possible. No interference from Trinidad. OK?

So, police, soldiers, firemen, judges, lawyers, nurses and doctors, cleaners, contractors and teachers – all Tobago government staffers – paid for by Tobagonians? Who or what did I leave out?

Are we talking about total governance, morning, noon and night, for Tobago, by Tobagonians?

Tourism in Tobago is the only definite money spinner that can guarantee sufficient financing, but only if the very beauty of Tobago can be efficiently managed.

What will this mean? It will mean that Tobago will have to be able to attract thousands more visitors on a yearly basis. And we are not talking about wandering-around-the-globe backpackers. We are talking about visitors who can afford to spend money like peas. Rich visitors.

What will the wealthy visitor want? This translates to five-star hotels with five-star entertainment at night, and may include indulgences like gambling – not just playing golf.

Entertainment does not automatically translate as Carnival for a couple days each year or a goat race and eating lovely Tobago food.

At this point in time Tobago does not have nightly entertainment available year-round for TT citizens, never mind wealthy global visitors.

With a beautiful new airport in Tobago and a definite supply of many more visitors, can Tobago eventually become financially free and truly afford the dream of autonomy?

And, importantly, will 60,000 Tobagonians be able to provide the numbers of qualified staff necessary for total governance?

This is sweet TT where plain talking is never considered bad manners.

Why bother to mince words?

LYNETTE JOSEPH

Diego Martin