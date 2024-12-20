bpTT, Marionettes spread Xmas cheer

Giselle Thompson, vice-president, communications and external affairs, bpTT introduces excited kids to Santa Claus. -

Queen’s Hall was transformed into a world of Christmas wonder as over 600 invitees witnessed a special performance put on by the Marionettes Chorale and sponsored by energy company bpTT last Saturday.

For five-year-old Jahleel Murray, who journeyed from Chaguanas with his grandmother Annette, it was an astonishing experience.

“I had a lot of fun and the singing was beautiful. I also got to see Santa and they gave us nice snacks too. I had a good time with my granny and I wish all my friends can come next Christmas to see this show.”

Guests came from every corner of Trinidad and represented dozens of institutions including elderly homes, refugee associations, children’s homes and youth-based organisations.

They were provided with co-ordinated transport to witness the highly lauded performance of “Christmas with the Marionettes.”

Giving context to the event was founding member and current Marionettes’ secretary Joanne Mendes. “This special performance is a highlight event that we’ve been doing with the support of AMOCO and then bpTT for the past 40 years. I can tell you that this is the annual performance that our members anticipate and enjoy the most – it’s our special show for the most special people you could hope to meet. The appreciation, love and energy we get back from the guests is overwhelming, and for most of them, this is also their highlight for the year. This is the essence of what the season is all about, and we really must thank bpTT for sharing this passion and for consistently supporting us to make this possible.”

Joanne said through partnerships with organisations like bpTT for the past 50 years and via fundraising concerts, they have raised millions of dollars over the years for worthy causes.

“Our staff is passionate about volunteering and experiences like this embody our core values including caring for others, working together as a team and simply being kind. It was also a lovely opportunity to spread some Christmas cheer and share in the energy that we help create with the Marionettes each year,” said Giselle Thompson, vice-president, communications and external affairs, bpTT.