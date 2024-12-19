Trinidad and Tobago 'Red Angels' whip SVG 4-0 in Jewels of the Caribbean

TT "Red Angels" midfielder Cherine Steele plays a forward pass against St Vincent and the Grenadines in their Jewels of the Caribbean under-20 women's invitational match at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva on December 18. Photo courtesy TTFA Media. -

Fifteen-year-old forward Nikita Gosine scored a first-half brace to help the TT "Red Angels" team to a 4-0 win versus St Vincent and the Grenadines in their First Citizens Jewels of the Caribbean matchup at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva on December 18.

It was the Red Angels' third straight win in the under-20 women's football invitational tourney, and will now guarantee them a place in the final in Couva on Friday. Fresh from their 1-0 victory over the TT "White Angels" on Tuesday, the Red Angels team were not about to let their 100 per cent record slip.

The Red Angels opened the scoring in the seventh minute when their top-scorer Orielle Martin scored via a deflected effort to notch her fifth goal of the tourney.

In the 21st minute, Martin turned provider when she floated in a delightful right-side corner, with Gosine rising above her marker to head in her first goal of the competition.

In first-half stoppage-time in the 70-minute affair, Gosine got her second goal of the game when she scored with a speculative right-footed shot from about 25 yards out after receiving a pass from her sister Natalia Gosine.

Sitting comfortably with a 3-0 lead at the half, the Red Angels gave SVG an avenue back into the game in the second half when Nasheeka Prescod was chopped down in the area by Kanika Rodriguez after Cherine Steele played a wayward pass near the area. SVG missed their opportunity, though, as Prescod sent her penalty wide of goalkeeper Kenisha Taylor's goal in the 57th minute.

A minute later, the Red Angels got their fourth goal when a SVG defender inadvertently sent the ball into her own goal after goalkeeper G-Riesa Joseph made a save during a dangerous corner sequence.

The Red Angels worked hard to preserve their third straight clean sheet, and Mikaela Yearwood made a dramatic goal-saving tackle in the area in the 66th minute after the hosts loosely surrendered possession from a goal kick.

SVG had one last chance to pull a goal back in the 70th minute, but Vinesha Johnson fired well wide of the mark on the counter with Taylor stranded outside her area.

The Red Angels will play their last round-robin match versus Jamaica from 4 pm at the Larry Gomes Stadium, Malabar on Thursday.

After press time on December 18, Jamaica took on the TT White Angels.