We grieve at MP's passing

D'Abadie/O'Meara MP and Minister in the Ministry of Education Lisa Morris-Julian. - File photo

THE EDITOR: The tragic passing of Minister in the Ministry of Education and MP, Lisa Morris-Julian, was received with tremendous grief. She was well known to us of the Patriotic Organisation of Trinbago as we met with her to discuss our programme of activities.

We always found her to be focused, attentive, committed, action-oriented, pleasant and available for communication.

She was appreciative of our projections and pledged support, which energised us us to go forward.

She saw the ministry as partners since the curriculum includes patriotism and we too were willing to share our ideas on its delivery.

On behalf of the organisation, I extend condolences to her family. May she gain eternal rest.

>

LENNOX SIRJUESINGH

Co-ordinator