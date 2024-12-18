UNC screens for three more seats

THE Opposition UNC will screen election nominees for the constituencies of St Joseph, San Fernando East and Toco/Sangre Grande at its headquarters in Chaguanas from 4 pm on December 19.

It made this announcement in a statement on December 18.

In March, Opposition Senator Anil Roberts filed a nomination for St Joseph, which is currently represented by Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh.

Deyalsingh, who has been St Joseph MP since 2013, was recently chosen by the PNM to contest the constituency in the next general election.

The National Transformation Alliance (NTA) has chosen its political leader Gary Griffith as its St Joseph candidate.

San Fernando East and Toco/Sangre Grande's incumbent PNM MPs are Brian Manning and Roger Monroe respectively. The PNM has chosen them to stand for re-election in these constituencies.

The UNC held its first screening of nominees in Chaguanas on November 29.

Saddam Hosein, Vandana Mohit and Michael Dowlath were chosen as candidates for Barataria/San Juan, Chaguanas East and San Fernando West respectively.

Hosein and Mohit are the incumbent MPs for their respective constituencies.

A second screening took place in Chaguanas on December 12.

Nominees were screened for St Augustine, Arima, Arouca/Maloney, D'Abadie/O'Meara and Lopinot/Bon Air West.

UNC North-East regional representative Khadijah Ameen, who is also the incumbent St Augustine MP, was screened for that seat.

The latter four seats are currently held by the PNM.

No candidates have been chosen for any of these constituencies as yet.

The PNM will reopen the screening of nominees for D'Abadie/O'Meara because of the death of incumbent MP Lisa Morris-Julian in a fire at her Arima home on December 16.

Morris-Julian had been nominated unopposed for the constituency and chosen to stand for re-election.

She previously indicated her intention to Newsday to contest the election.In an interview on October 21, she said, "Yes. It is my intention to seek nomination as MP for a second term.

"I remain dedicated to our constituency and believe there is important work ahead in D'Abadie/O'Meara's development."