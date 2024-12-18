UNC 'awards' Imbert, Deyalsingh for 'incompetence' in 2024

OPPOSITION Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar branded Finance Minister Colm Imbert the

“liar of the year” and Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh the “most vile and evil person” of 2024

during a fiery address at the United National Congress’s (UNC) Cottage Meeting on December 16.

Speaking at the party’s Chaguanas headquarters, Persad-Bissessar unleashed a blistering critique of the government’s performance, accusing it of incompetence, corruption and neglect throughout the year.

She said 2024 was marked by failures, affecting every aspect of life in TT.

She framed her speech as a “year in review,” highlighting major controversies month by month, from the findings of the Paria diving tragedy and multi-million-dollar procurement scandals to lapses in national security and healthcare management.

Persad-Bissessar promised that if the UNC returns to power, every dollar misspent and every corrupt act will be exposed.

>

She noted that the year began with public outrage over the findings of the Lynch Commission of Enquiry into the 2022 Paria diving tragedy, in which four men died.

“The report found that Paria, Rowley’s pet company, was guilty of gross negligence with respect to the divers and the way they ended up dying. They should be prosecuted,” she charged.

The CoE's report concluded Paria was responsible for the tragic deaths of the four divers, concluding that safety protocols were not followed, and the company did not take appropriate action to save them.

Despite a reported $16.9 million spent on the enquiry, she said justice for the families remains elusive, while Paria’s senior management remains in place. Persad-Bissessar also condemned the millions paid to Gilbert Peterson, SC, calling him “Rowley’s golfing partner and

eat-ah-food lawyer.”

Peterson, who represented Paria Ltd at the enquiry, was paid a fee of $8.9 million.

In another scandal, she highlighted the Fire Service’s controversial purchase of 20 wooden ladders for nearly $1 million.

“Remember the million-dollar unusable ladders from Amalgamated Security that couldn’t fit on fire trucks? That’s $50,000 for a wooden ladder,” she said, calling the purchase symbolic of the government's wasteful spending.

In August, Chief Fire Officer Arnold Bristo acknowledged "shortcomings" in the Fire Service in the procurement of the 20 wooden ladders. The ladders ended up deemed unusable, with no clear explanation for the massive discrepancy in cost and function.

Persad-Bissessar described the bizarre situation involving the Strategic Services Agency (SSA), where top officials were dismissed over an alleged religious coup attempt.

>

The controversy stemmed from a claim that high-ranking SSA members were plotting a religious takeover of the agency. The director and deputy director were dismissed and an internal investigation done. However, many details surrounding the alleged "coup" remain unclear.

“That was one of the most baffling stories to come out of a government with murder and mad people as the star characters, which shows that Rowley cannot even control an organisation under his own nose…He is the chairman of the National Security Council.”

The Opposition Leader also addressed the tragedy of 19 infant deaths at the Port of Spain General Hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit. A Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) investigation highlighted lapses in healthcare management, including inadequate infection control and understaffing.

“Some people call him (Deyalsingh) ‘Minister of Death,’ but man, you should hang your head in shame and never show your face again when 19 newborn babies died under your watch and you’re still sitting there,” she said.

While the PAHO report pointed to major deficiencies in the health system, it did not attribute the deaths of the 19 babies to the ministry.

Persad-Bissessar also pointed to the Auditor General’s report detailing a $3 billion discrepancy in the government's revenue statements, which took place the month after.

“In May, our country learnt of one of the biggest thefts in our history…Where has this $3 billion gone?” she demanded. Persad-Bissessar alleged there had been efforts to pressure the Auditor General into amending public accounts, culminating in a legal dispute which is still unresolved.

The Auditor General and the Finance Minister battled over differences between two sets of figures submitted by the ministry.

Persad-Bissessar seized on the issue, accusing the government of mishandling public funds and suggesting attempts had been made to pressure the Auditor General to alter the official accounts.

>

These allegations culminated in a legal dispute over the accuracy of the public records, which remains unresolved.

She accused the government of cronyism in awarding a $475 million housing contract to a Chinese firm despite lower bids from local contractors.

“The Housing Development Corporation was ready to give away half-a-billion dollars, but public outrage stopped them in their tracks.”

In April and May, the HDC faced controversy over its decision to award the housing contract to a Chinese construction firm. The contract was part of the government's initiative to expand affordable housing. The Chinese firm, which had submitted a higher bid, was selected in what some described as a highly questionable procurement process.

The opposition and some local contractors accused the government of cronyism, alleging the decision was influenced by political connections rather than merit. Local contractors argued that their lower bids, which could have saved taxpayers millions, were overlooked.

Persad-Bissessar also criticised Imbert’s budget allocating $50 million for official events in the Prime Minister’s Office – a sharp increase from the previous year’s $890,000.

“The Rowley government told people to tighten their belts. ‘These are difficult times ahead. Stop eating macaroni pie, use the coal pot, park up your cars, ride bicycles, don't even go to the cinema.’

"And then you know what they did? They raise their salaries and pensions.”This was a reference to the government's accepting the recommendations of the most recent Salaries Review Commission report.

She further condemned the government's handling of public-sector wage negotiations, suggesting intentional delays and low offers that failed to match the rising cost of living.

>

Persad-Bissessar also criticised the multiple fuel price hikes (caused by the removal of subsidies) which she claimed further strained household budgets.

Additionally, she pointed to reports of cost overruns in the Tobago airport expansion project, calling for criminal investigations into what she described as blatant financial mismanagement.

On December 2, at another cottage meeting, Persad-Bissessar claimed the cost overruns were approximately $431 million. Finance Minister Imbert then downplayed the figure in a December 5 briefing, stating the increase was US$2.5 million or ten per cent. However, a Cabinet note was allegedly leaked a day later and Imbert held another press conference, revealing the cost was closer to $118 million (US$17.5 million).

While the UNC accused him of deliberately misleading the public, the Prime Minister defended Imbert, saying he saw no reason for concern.

Persad-Bissessar further alleged that the government’s failures extended into infrastructure development, highlighting unfinished roads and broken water supply systems across the country. She blamed these persistent issues on the administration's lack of planning and oversight.

She also criticised the government’s response to rising crime, nearing 600 murders, suggesting that the spiralling murder rate reflected a lack of leadership in national security.

According to her, the Prime Minister’s role as chairman of the National Security Council should have resulted in more decisive action.

She promised accountability if the UNC returns to power, and to investigate “every dollar stolen.”