Joshua Da Silva lashes 166 in Red Force practice match

Joshua Da Silva -

JOSHUA Da Silva smashed a century on day one of a four-day TT Red Force practice match at the Queen's Park Oval in St Clair on December 17.

Da Silva cracked 166 off 153 balls to steer the Bryan Charles XI to 349 all out. The right-hander struck 15 fours and eight sixes.

The Charles XI scored at an impressive rate with Isaiah Rajah hitting 55 off 64 deliveries and Khary Pierre chipping in with 33 off 47 balls.

Bowling for the Kamil Pooran XI, Justin Joseph was the pick of the bowlers with 3/61 in 13.3 overs. Spinner Avinash Mahabirsingh took 3/55 in 13 overs and Mikkel Govia 2/69.

In response, the Pooran XI closed on 21/2 with pacer Anderson Phillip grabbing both wickets.

>

The Red Force are preparing for the regional four-day tournament which bowls off in early 2025.