IDA alleges 'lavish' $20m THA approval to buy villas

IDA leader Dr Denise Tsoiafatt Angus -

INNOVATIVE DEMOCRATIC ALLIANCE (IDA) political leader Dr Denise Tsoiafatt Angus has alleged that the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) has given the go-ahead for a $20 million purchase of five villas which are to be retrofitted to house an oncology unit and HIV centre.

She made the claim on December 17 during a news conference at the party’s headquarters, Wilson Road, Scarborough.

Saying the current THA administration has received the highest budget allocation in the history of the assembly, Tsoiafatt Angus, a medical doctor, claimed the health sector is being severely affected by poor working conditions, a shortage of medication for patients with chronic medical conditions, among other issues.

Yet, she said, the THA still finds the money to make “lavish” purchases.

“This administration has endorsed the Tobago Regional Health Authority (TRHA) to involve themselves in lavish purchases instead of focusing on functional priorities,” she said.

“So instead of addressing the pressing issue of patient care, this Tobago House of Assembly has inexplicably prioritised a $20 million purchase of five villas with swimming pools.”

Tsoiafatt Angus said this is not the business of the TRHA.

“But they are shaping the narrative that they are going to put up an oncology unit and HIV (centre); because I understand they are being evicted from the hospital there (up at Fort King George) by their own colleagues in tourism (Division of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation).”

She wondered what would be the final cost to tax-payers.

“If you have to put up an oncology unit and an HIV centre and whatever else is required for the hospital, are you going to enter into purchasing villas and then you have to pay more money to retrofit those villas into hospital standards for care for staff?”

Tsoiafatt Angus said a site at the Scarborough General Hospital at Signal Hill would have been more suitable.

“As someone who was part of the commissioning of the new hospital at Signal Hill, I know that this new hospital sits on 27 acres of land and there are many spaces on the hospital site that could be utilised for putting up a building of the oncology unit, HIV centre, whatever.

“The space was allocated there, the space is still there and that area could have been utilised quite effectively to ensure the building is fit for purpose.

“The way you do that is by talking to the end users to provide the specs of how they operate, their procedures, and then you build the centre.

“Purchasing villas will cost you perhaps just the amount of money to retrofit as it is to purchase. So you talking now about an investment of $30-$40 million to try and create something for oncology and HIV.”

Tsoiafatt Angus said the plan makes no sense.

“I don’t understand, and if you are talking about scarce resources, why is it that option you are going into? Did central government pressure you into that deal that is going to end in no resources to take care of other priorities?

“That is why we continue to talk about the millions that is being wasted and the people are being underserved and suffering.”

Tsoiafatt Angus also alleged there is waste and mismanagement in the ambulance service on the island.

“Information coming to us suggest that over $4 million have been spent on new ambulances; three arrived in Tobago and when you look at it, it looked like they were used.

“It looked like they were delivery vans that were brought from a far away place to Trinidad and then retrofitted to be ambulances.”

She claimed there was some "simi dimi" involved, and the vehicles "failed the test for quality standards of care for providing safety for patients.”

Tsoifatt Angus asked, “Who approved that disastrous procurement? Were the end users involved in providing the specifications before those purchases were made?

“Was there really a tendering process for this or was there just a specific provider chosen?”

Secretary of Health, Wellness and Social Protection Dr Faith BYisrael could not be reached for comment as calls and WhatsApp messages to her cellphone went unanswered.