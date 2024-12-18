Caricom, US ambassador mourn Morris-Julian, children

TRIBUTES continue to flow for minister in the Ministry of Education and MP for D’Abadie/O’Meara Lisa Morris-Julian and two of her children, Xianne and Jesiah, who died in a house fire in the early hours of December 16.

Morris-Julian’s command of respect across the region was evident from the chorus of condolences from the Caricom Secretariat and the US ambassador in TT.

“I am absolutely devastated over the loss of Minister in the Ministry of Education and MP for D’Abadie/O’Meara Lisa Morris-Julian, and her two beautiful children Xianne and Jesiah,” US ambassador Candace Bond wrote in a message on her social media platforms.

“She was truly a kind and loving person, whom I was always happy to see. On behalf of our US Embassy family, I express my deep condolences to her family and the people and government of TT. She will be dearly missed by everyone in the country.”

The Caricom secretariat in Guyana also expressed grief on December 18. The office praised Morris-Julian’s contributions to education and community service.

“The Caribbean Community shares the deep shock and sorrow of our member state, TT, on the tragic passing of Minister in the Ministry of Education and MP Lisa Morris-Julian and two of her children in a fire,” the statement read.

“Ms Morris-Julian was a highly regarded public servant who made a sterling contribution to the region in education and community service. We extend wishes for a speedy recovery to her family members injured in the fire, and send sincere condolences to all her loved ones.”

Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the fire.