Boy, 14, kidnapped in St Augustine

- File photo

Police are searching for a 14-year-old boy who was kidnapped outside his family’s business place, SS Plant and Garden Shop, in St Augustine early on December 18.

Initial reports are around 5. 30 am, Zaheer Samuel was with his parents, the owners of the shop, at the Eastern Main Road, opposite Massy Stores when a wagon pulled up as the couple was opening the shop.

Two men got out and bundled the boy into the wagon.

The wagon sped off before the parents could do anything, turned onto Evans Street, Curepe, and drove out of sight.

The police were immediately notified. The search is ongoing for the victim and the kidnappers.

Up to midmorning, police sources said no ransom demand had been made.