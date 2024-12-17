Women parliamentarians mourn Morris-Julian

Minister in the Ministry of Education and D’Abadie/O’Meara MP Lisa Morris-Julian. - File photo by Angelo Marcelle

THE Women Parliamentarians of TT (WPTT), Patriotic Front and the Movement for Social Justice (MSJ) have all expressed sadness over the death of D'Abadie/O'Meara MP Lisa Morris-Julian in a fire at her Arima home on December 16.

They did so in separate statements issued on December 17.

WPTT said, "MP Morris-Julian’s unwavering devotion to her family fuelled her resolute dedication to public service and national development."

The group added this was reflected in her career in public life.

"Dedication was also a characteristic of her tenure in the Parliament. Her compassion and fierce advocacy on behalf of her constituents never wavered and she maintained open lines of direct communication with the public in order to promptly respond to concerns."

WPTT said, "Her experience as a secondary school teacher also informed her role as Minister in the Ministry of Education where her commitment to improving the lives of children was undeniable. She was also committed to mentoring the next generation and enthusiastically volunteered her time and talent with our youth whenever called upon to do so."

WPTT also remembered Morris-Julian as a gifted storyteller.

"She delighted in sharing her experiences and providing insights and strategies inspired by her own political successes and the challenges she overcame to achieve them."

Patriot Front political leader Mickela Panday said, "Her passing is a tragic loss, most profoundly to her surviving children, and husband. The pain of losing a spouse, a parent, a child in life is never easy, and we pray they find strength in the love and support of those around them during this unimaginably difficult time."

Panday's father, former prime minister Basdeo Panday, died in January.

She said, "While we may have stood on opposing sides of the political spectrum, moments like this remind us that our shared humanity is far greater than any differences."

The MSJ said, "Mrs Morris-Julian was a citizen who was given to public service and we thank her for that."