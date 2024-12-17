Teaching Service Commission mourns Morris-Julian

D'Abadie/O'Meara MP and Minister in the Ministry of Education Lisa Morris-Julian. - File photo

THE Teaching Service Commission (TSC) has expressed its sadness at the death of Minister in the Ministry of Education Lisa Morris-Julian.

Morris-Julian, who was also D'Abadie/O'Meara MP, died in a fire at her family's home at Farfan Street, Arima on December 16.

Two of her children also died in the fire.

In a statement on December 17, the TSC said, "Her contributions as a motivating teacher, humble public servant and role model to the youth in her community will always be remembered."

The commission recalled Morris-Julian's former roles as a teacher at the Barataria South Secondary and Arima Central Secondary Schools.

The TSC also reflected on Morris-Julian's interaction with its members as being cordial, fruitful and supportive of its vision for excellence in education.

"The members of the commission extend sincerest condolences to her family, friends, colleagues, constituents and all those who are grieving this shocking and devastating loss and will keep them in their thoughts and prayers."