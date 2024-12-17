Patient Connect: AI wellness platform coming in 2025

HRMATT secretary Allsha Long, left, HRMATT vice president Kimberly Chan, Rhonda Matthew-Garcia, HRMATT president Cavelle Joseph-St Omer, Essiba Small, HRMATT PRO Desmond Lawrence and Cindy-Ann Wilson. -

Patient Connect held its annual Jingle & Mingle event bringing together leaders from the health and wellness sectors, corporate TT, Human Resource Management Association of Trinidad and Tobago (HRMATT), NGOs and the media.

The event was hosted by Patient Connect CEO Dr Navi Muradali in Port of Spain, said a media release.

Muradali used the December 8 gathering to highlight the importance of healthy habits during the festive season, encouraging guests to be mindful of their eating, drinking and exercise routines. He noted the annual spike in health issues after the holidays and emphasised the availability of mental health resources through the Ministry of Health and Patient Connect’s One Caribbean Wellness platform, the release said.

Muradali said 2025 will mark the launch of the AI-powered One Caribbean Wellness platform, a regional digital hub designed to provide affordable and accessible health and wellness services to individuals, businesses and healthcare providers across the Caribbean.

>

HRMATT president Cavelle Joseph-St Omer applauded the event, emphasising the growing need for employee wellness programmes to enhance workplace health.

“The One Caribbean Wellness platform is a game-changer for improving mental and physical health in corporate TT,” he said in the release.

He also advocated for increased adoption of telehealth services and hybrid work models to make healthcare more accessible and efficient.

Ermath Harrington, chairman and managing director of the Harcon Group, encouraged businesses to support Patient Connect’s initiatives and ecosystem, describing the platform as a key to improving national health outcomes and managing healthcare costs, the release said.

Representatives in attendance came from Cable & Wireless, Sagicor Life, Rotary Club of Port of Spain, Canto, LabMedica Services Ltd and Premier Heart Care, among others. Sponsors included Ultrapharm Ltd, Optometrists Today and Physician’s Pharmaceuticals.