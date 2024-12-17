Man shot, wounded in Guapo

- File photo

A family dispute over missing items has left a man with a gunshot wound and another relative on the run from the Guapo police.

The 43-year-old victim, from Fraser Street off Salick Road in Gonzales Village, was shot in his right knee. He was treated at the Point Fortin Hospital and later discharged.

The police said around 6.30 am on December 15, the victim went to the home of a close female relative in a forested area at Lot 10 Village in Guapo.

He was there in relation to some items he claimed were removed from the family house in Sobo Village, La Brea.

The victim called out to his relative but received no response. He then called out to a male relative, who appeared in the front doorway holding what appeared to be a homemade shotgun.

The relative pointed the weapon at him and opened fire. The victim was struck in the right knee, causing him to flee and alert the police.

PCs Maraj, Jagoo, Wilson, and WPC Regis, along with other officers from the South Western Division Task Force, responded and searched for the shooter, but were unable to locate him.

WPC Regis is leading the investigation.