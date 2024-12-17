Gopee-Scoon pays tribute to late MP Morris-Julian

From left, Gabrielle Agostini member of the TTMA membership and marketing committee, Jonathan Garcia managing director of Christle Ltd, Paula Gopee-Scoon Trade and Industry minister, Roger Roach TTMA president, Christopher Garcia founder of Christle Ltd during the minister's tour of the warehouse on December 17. - Photo by Mya Quamie

TRADE and Industry Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon has paid tribute to Minister in the Education Ministry Lisa Morris-Julian, who died in a fire at her Arima home on December 16, along with two of her children.

"God gives us gifts and he sends us here on earth to do a job. God put her here for a purpose, which was to serve, and it was well accomplished. If you listened to Lisa, whenever she spoke, you would understand her tone was always about serving and she found pleasure and happiness in doing that. She had a very simple way about her, and that kind of humility goes well in terms of serving. Lisa has done what many in a lifetime could not do."

Gopee-Scoon, who was visibly saddened, spoke on December 17 as she toured the warehouse of Christle Ltd, a small company specialising in chemical products such as PVC solvents, at the O'Meara Industrial Estate, in light of the company's accomplishments in regional export.

She told the media frankly, "We love her dearly and we will miss her. I know that we will do everything in our capacity to support her family in this time of need. And so I can only express my very deepest and sincerest condolences to all her relatives and the people of D'Abadie and O'Meara, who loved her dearly. Lisa will be sorely missed."

Morris-Julian, 48, was MP for the D'Abadie and O'Meara constituency until her death .

