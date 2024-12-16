Zuri Ferguson breaks national record in 200m backstroke in Hungary

Trinidad and Tobago swimmer Zuri Ferguson. - (FILE PHOTO)

Trinidad and Tobago swimmer Zuri Ferguson smashed more records as she brought down the curtain in this country's participation at the World Aquatics Short Course Championships in Hungary on December 15.

Competing in heat two of the women’s 200-metre backstroke event, Ferguson clocked a winning time of two minutes, 10.62 seconds (2:10.62). Ferguson beat Cuba’s Laurent Caraballo (2:12.78) into second, with Barbados’ Danielle Titus third in 2:12.86. In the process, Ferguson set a new national open record for the women’s 200m backstroke and the 15-17 category – eclipsing the previous marks held by Ornella Walker and Jahmia Harley.

The teenager’s time placed her 28th out of 42 competitors in the 200m backstroke and didn’t earn her a spot in the final.

The women’s 200m backstroke was won by the USA’s Regan Smith, who clocked a rapid 1:58.04 to smash the world record. Ferguson had a rewarding time in Hungary, as she also set new national records in the 50m backstroke (27.83) and 100m (1:00.12) backstroke events.

In the men’s 200m freestyle, Nikoli Blackman set a new personal best when he clocked 1:44.05 to take heat two ahead of Egypt’s Abdalla Youssef Nasr (1:45.04). Blackman’s time placed him 23rd overall out of 68 competitors.

Similar to Ferguson, Blackman’s feat didn’t take him through to the final.

The men’s 200m freestyle final was won by USA’s Luke Hobson in a world record of 1:38.61.