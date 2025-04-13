Countdown to Carifta 2025

The TT 2025 Carifta Aquatics team at a training session at the National Aquatic Centre in Couva, recently. - Photo by TT Carifta Aquatics team

We are just days away from the start of the Carifta Games. Trinidad and Tobago will host both the 2025 Carifta Aquatics Championships and the 2025 Carifta Athletics Championships.

The swimming event will be held at the National Aquatic Centre in Couva, from April 19-22. That event will be followed by the open water event at Five Islands Amusement Park, Chaguaramas, on April 23.

Carifta athletics will take place at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo, from April 19-21. Here is a look at the TT teams preparing and photos of some of our athletes from previous meets and events.

>