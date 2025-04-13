N Touch
Countdown to Carifta 2025

The TT 2025 Carifta Aquatics team at a training session at the National Aquatic Centre in Couva, recently. - Photo by TT Carifta Aquatics team 
The TT 2025 Carifta Aquatics team at a training session at the National Aquatic Centre in Couva, recently. - Photo by TT Carifta Aquatics team 

We are just days away from the start of the Carifta Games. Trinidad and Tobago will host both the 2025 Carifta Aquatics Championships and the 2025 Carifta Athletics Championships.

The swimming event will be held at the National Aquatic Centre in Couva, from April 19-22. That event will be followed by the open water event at Five Islands Amusement Park, Chaguaramas, on April 23.

Carifta athletics will take place at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo, from April 19-21. Here is a look at the TT teams preparing and photos of some of our athletes from previous meets and events.

EYES ON THE PRIZE: Janae De Gannes at a past training session. De Gannes will represent TT at the 2025 Carifta Athletics Championships in multiple events. -

Carifta track and field athletes Tyrique Vincent, right, Kadeem Chinapoo, centre, and Deshawn Lezama check out the donation from Brydens, at The Brydens headquarters, San Juan, on April 11. Brydens and TT Olympian Jereem Richards have teamed up to support the athletes with products. - Photo by Jelani Beckles

YES COACH: TT Carifta swimmers listen attentively to coaches at the National Aquatic Centre, Couva. - Photo by TT Carifta Aquatics team

In this file photo, Burnley Athletic Club's Peyton Winter competes in the discus event in the first leg of the Keshorn Walcott Golden League Athletics series in Tacarigua, in December 2024. Winter will represent TT in the shot put event at the 2025 Carifta Athletics Championships. - Photo courtesy Golden League Athletics' Instagram page

TT swimmer Zara Persico shows her four individual medals earned at the 2024 Carifta Aquatic Championships in Bahamas. Persico will be aiming for more medals this year. -

