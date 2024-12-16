South Oropouche woman escapes injury after gunman opens fire

- File photo

A 40-year-old woman has narrowly escaped serious injury or even death after coming face to face with a gunman outside her home in South Oropouche over the weekend.

The gunman opened fire, hitting a car in the yard, but fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Police said around 7.30 pm on December 15, the self-employed woman was in the bedroom of her home at St Mary’s Village when she heard gunshots.

She went to her kitchen area to check and, looking through a window, saw a gunman standing outside, pointing a gun directly at her.

The South Oropouche police were notified and Cpl Swan and PCs Bisram, Buchoon and Telesford were among the first responders.

The police saw several bullet holes outside the kitchen door. They also found five rounds of 9 mm spent shells and a magazine containing 12 rounds of 9 mm ammunition with the markings “9 mm Luger.”

There were also bullet holes in the trunk and back right door of a Toyota Corolla, as well as a bullet hole in a black plastic tank.

The suspect is dark brown in complexion and about five foot eight inches tall with a slim build.

He was wearing a grey jersey and a grey jersey covering his face.

PC Constantine is leading the investigation.