Peter Sheppard celebrates 30 years of art

Peter Sheppard -

Acclaimed artist Peter Sheppard marks a significant milestone in his career with a small exhibition of captivating landscape paintings, celebrating 30 years since his first show at the 101 Art Gallery.

The exhibition begins with a reception on December 17 at the gallery, 84 Woodford Street, Newtown, from 5 pm.

This anniversary exhibition revisits Sheppard’s enduring connection to the gallery, where he debuted three decades ago under the guidance of gallery founder Mark Pereira.

Known for his evocative small-format works, Sheppard’s new collection continues his exploration of landscapes, capturing the vibrancy and beauty of his surroundings with a sense of place and nostalgia, a media release said.

“I’m humbled and grateful to have had the support of the 101 Art Gallery over the years,” Sheppard said in the release.

“This exhibition is both a reflection of my journey as an artist and a tribute to the community that has encouraged and inspired me.”

The highlight of the exhibition will be a bold departure for Sheppard – a large-scale painting created specially for this occasion. This monumental piece serves as a visual ode to his 30-year journey, marking his evolution as an artist and his deep connection to the gallery and its patrons, the release said.

The exhibition is a limited-time event, offering art enthusiasts and collectors to witness a special collection that bridges the past and the present in Sheppard’s artistic journey.

Sheppard is one of TT’s most prominent landscape artists, celebrated for his richly-detailed works that evoke a deep sense of connection to nature and culture.

He served as president of the TT Art Society and is an award-winning member of The Hilliard Society of Miniature Painters (UK).

The exhibition ends December 21.