2-year-old boy feared drowned in Sea Lots swimming pool

- File photo

A two-year-old boy is feared to have drowned on the afternoon of December 15 after being found motionless in a swimming pool in Sea Lots, Port of Spain.

The toddler, identified as AJ Charles, was declared dead on arrival at the Port of Spain General Hospital.

Reports are that around 2.30 pm December 15, AJ was seen floating in a private above-ground pool at Production Avenue. It is believed that the toddler who lived in the area may have wandered into the yard unsupervised.

Emergency responders were alerted, and relatives pulled the toddler from the pool and took him to the hospital. Despite efforts to resuscitate him, AJ was pronounced dead-on-arrival. He lived in the community with his 33-year-old mother.

An autopsy is expected to be done this week. Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

