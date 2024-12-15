Kamla: UNC will not field candidates in Tobago

Opposition Leader and Siparia MP Kamla Persad-Bissessar, second left, assists Santa as he distributes gifts during Christmas celebrations at her constituency office in Penal on December 14. - Lincoln Holder

THE UNC has confirmed it will not field candidates in Tobago East and West for the 2025 general elections, opting to let Tobago-based parties challenge the PNM.

“I’ve said it before and I repeat, the UNC would not put any candidates for the Tobago seats. Let the people of Tobago make that decision and the parties of Tobago make that decision,” UNC leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar told reporters during her annual Christmas treat event in Siparia on December 14.

The Opposition Leader did not specify whether a coalition partner would contest the Tobago seats under a unified banner.

The UNC has been in talks with several political parties and trade unions about forming a coalition, including the Movement for Social Justice, the Progressive Empowerment Party, the Movement for National Development, the Congress of the People, and labour groups such as the Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union, the Fire Service Association, the Public Services Association, the Transport and Industrial Workers Union and the Trinidad and Tobago Postal Workers’ Union.

The National Transformation Alliance, led by Gary Griffith, was notably absent when Persad-Bissessar met with coalition parties, on December 12, in Chaguanas. Persad-Bissessar hinted at differing visions between the two parties, despite Griffith previously expressing interest in collaborating.

“I think we have common ground with (the potential partners). They want to see the backs of this bunch of misfits and incompetent people,” she said. “But we have differences as well.

“The UNC is going to work with those who share our vision, mission, policies, and principles. That’s why we did not include the other group.”

Griffith has previously criticised UNC deputy leader Jearlean John, alleging she wields undue influence over Persad-Bissessar.

The UNC has never fielded candidates in Tobago’s two constituencies. In 2010, the People’s Partnership (PP) coalition, which included the Tobago Organisation of the People (TOP) led by Ashworth Jack, contested the Tobago seats under the PP banner. Vernella Alleyne-Toppin took the Tobago East seat and Dr Delmon Baker Tobago West.

In the 2020 general elections, the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) contested Tobago’s seats but did not unseat the PNM. However, the PDP later achieved a decisive victory in the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) elections.

The Farley Augustine-led Tobago People's Party has said it is not interested in joining any coalition.

Persad-Bissessar also revealed that the UNC has requested a meeting with the Elections and Boundaries Commission, scheduled for next week.