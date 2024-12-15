Golden girl Ricquel: 8-year-old shines at Carifta Gymnastics Champs

-

EIGHT-YEAR-OLD Ricquel Marcellin loves gymnastics.

In fact, she recently earned five individual gold medals at the inaugural Carifta Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Jamaica. Proud of her achievements, she says she is getting better every day.

She attends the Arima Girls’ Government School, and for gymnastics, Lee’s Gymnastics and Dance School.

Ricquel told Newsday Kids she first tried out the sport at age six. She said at first, it was kind of tricky.

“The first thing I tried was a back handspring…It took a few days for me to get it right.”

>

“After that, I learnt how to do my cartwheel, backward roll, forward roll and candlestick.

The candlestick involves lying down on your back, then using your shoulders to balance your legs and torso in the air.

Performing on the floor, vault, beam and bars, Ricquel said there were times she was afraid of falling. And she did a few times but has always been able to recover.

“My coach helps me through it.”

Her favourite move is releve (standing on one’s toes) because “I go higher every day,” she said with a giggle.

She loves performing moves on the bar

When it came to the Carifta championships, she said that was the first time she visited Jamaica. She said she liked the Chinese food over there.

The competition was held on November 29 and 30 in Kingston.

>

“I got five (individual) medals (at Carifta),” she said.

She placed first in the beam, vault, floor and bars, and was the top overall gymnast for level one (any age). The team also won first place for level one.

In addition, she also participated in the Jamaica Gymnastics Classic event while there.

She won four more gold medals – perfect score vault, floor, beam, bars, overall gymnast for any age and overall top score of the competition.

Asked if she felt she was going to win so many medals, she candidly said, “Yeah.”

But as much as she enjoys performing alone, she also enjoys being part of a team. She said they help with her nervousness.

She also said she loves getting her makeup done before performances, which takes 15-20 minutes.

There are still some moves she wants to learn like a kick, front handspring and toe circle.

>

“We are learning them right now.”

She also has a sister and a niece who do gymnastics, too.

Other than jumping, flipping and swinging, Ricquel enjoys swimming in pools and watching YouTube videos at home.

The level-one gymnast said she will soon do her exams to reach level two.