Energy Minister meets with top Nutrien executives

Energy Minister Stuart Young and VP & Managing Director of Nutrien Trinidad Edmond Thompson during an event hosted by Nutrien to welcome Nutrien’s global president and CEO Ken Seitz and executive vice president Trevor Williams, Nitrogen & Phosphate to TT on December 12. -

ENERGY Minister Stuart Young has reaffirmed this country’s strategic partnership with global fertiliser giant Nutrien.

Young and Nutrien executives took part in a high-level meeting on December 12.

Nutrien's president and CEO Ken Seitz and executive vice-president for Nurtrien Nitrogen and Phosphate Trevor Williams visited the country as part of the company's ongoing investment into its operations at the Point Lisas Industrial Estate.

Young spoke about Nutrien’s critical role in the nation's petrochemical sector, noting its reliance on natural gas as a key feedstock for fertiliser production. He stressed the government’s dedication to securing natural gas supplies to ensure energy and food security.

“We are prepared to work with all stakeholders to secure every molecule of gas in the national interest,” Young stated.

In 2024, Nutrien invested approximately US$130 million in capital expenditure, including maintenance, plant turnarounds and facility upgrades in Trinidad. It said this investment supported over 1,600 local jobs.

Edmond Thompson, vice-president and managing director of Nutrien Trinidad, assured the company's long-term commitment to the region. “Our investment reflects confidence in TT's potential as a global petrochemical hub," Thompson said.

Nutrien is the second-largest fertiliser producer globally, boasting over seven million tonnes of ammonia capacity and producing more than 11 million tonnes of nitrogen products annually across its plants in the US, Canada, and Trinidad.

The visit followed earlier discussions held on October 17, where Nutrien executives provided updates on the company’s strategic initiatives. Williams reported then that Nutrien had focused on enhancing its Trinidad operations through targeted upgrades and expansions.