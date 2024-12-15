Charlotte Street vendors upset over new schedule

Shoppers buy from vendors on Charlotte Street. - File photo

Vendors on Charlotte Street are fuming after the Port of Spain City Corporation unveiled its new Christmas vending schedule. The revised dates have left many vendors feeling disrespected and financially strained, they said.

“What eight additional days?” said a vendor, who has sold on Charlotte Street for over 30 years. Preferring to remain anonymous, she expressed her frustration, calling the city’s decision unfair and inconsiderate of their livelihoods.

The schedule, announced during the corporation’s final statutory meeting for the year on December 11, at City Hall, allows vending on December 5-8, 12-14, 17-24 and 27-31.

Port of Spain Mayor Chinua Alleyne said the plan was a reasonable compromise that balanced the needs of vendors with the demands of public health, congestion management and street cleanliness.

On December 10, Alleyne also met with councillors Clint Baptiste and Dennis Bristol and representatives of the Charlotte Street Heritage Root Vendors Association to discuss the matter before its approval.

>

It was agreed this schedule provides the City Engineer's department of the corporation ample time to conduct its sanitation processes, with the city engineer ensuring that the work will be done efficiently during the busy Christmas season.

But vendors disagree.

Speaking with Newsday, many claimed the city consistently promised to maintain proper sanitation, but these assurances are never fulfilled.

They claim the streets are never cleaned and they face penalties under the false pretext that cleaning will occur this Christmas season.

“It’s unfair that we’re paying all this money year-round and can’t make money at the end of the year,” said a vendor, referencing the $1,500 vendor fees are required to pay.

The corporation said the eight additional days come at no extra cost.

Vendors say the cost to pack and unpack their stalls ranged from $100 to $120 per day, a burden that will increase under the new vending schedule.

“This back-and-forth makes no sense,” said one vendor, who explained that perishables like fruits and vegetables will be lost if forced to pack up repeatedly.

Charron Daniels, a vendor with over 10 years of experience, said this year was one of her worst financial years.

>

“It was already a rough year and now they’re adding strain to an already tough situation.”

Another vendor accused the corporation of being out of touch with the daily realities of street vending.

“They don’t understand our struggle. We’re not just making a mess on the road. The stores dump their garbage too, but we’re the ones getting blamed.”

She also said previously women used to receive a three-month “pregnancy pardon” on fees to support them during maternity, but claim this assistance has since been scrapped.

“They’re eating ham, but we must eat chicken foot.”

She said her year-end earnings support back-to-school expenses for her children.

Many vendors feel their contributions to the city’s economy are overlooked.

“We’re putting millions into the economy at Christmas, but we’re the last to get help,” said one long-time vendor.

The backlash against the new schedule has been fierce, with Alleyne being dubbed “The Grinch of Christmas.”

>

The corporation’s plan also involves stepped-up enforcement efforts by the City Police and other law enforcement stakeholders to ensure public safety.

The city engineer’s department has committed to increased sanitation measures during the busy holiday season.

However, vendors remain unconvinced.

“They’re doing all this for optics, but it’s we who feeling the pressure,” said another vendor.

Vice President of the Charlotte Street Vendors' Association Randy George told Newsday, vendors utilise the last two weeks of the month but often apply for those extra days with the uncertainity it will be granted. He said the association is pleased with the council's decision.

Newsday contacted Alleyne on December 12 for further comment on allegations of inadequate street sanitation and the backlash against the revised vending schedule.

He is yet to respond.