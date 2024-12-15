Boujee Glam Beauty empowering women and celebrating diversity

Entrepreneur Karyse Baptiste at the launch of her latest eyeshadow palette, Exotic. -

IN the heart of the Caribbean, a burgeoning beauty brand is redefining standards, fusing entrepreneurship, cultural representation and the spirit of womanhood into its DNA.

Boujee Glam Beauty, founded by Karyse Baptiste, 39, has taken the world of cosmetics by storm, with its latest eyeshadow palette, Exotic, serving as a colourful ode to Caribbean diversity.

For Baptiste, celebrating Caribbean diversity isn’t just a trend – it’s a mission. “It was never my intention to just be another beauty brand,” Baptiste said in an interview two weeks ago.

She said, “I founded Boujee Glam Beauty to represent who we are as a people, showcasing our diversity and rhythm while making a mark in the beauty industry.”

Her goal is clear: to remind her customers that the Caribbean has much to offer on the global stage. With vibrant shades inspired by the region’s culture and landscapes, the Exotic palette carries a message of inclusivity and pride.

The journey to creating Boujee Glam Beauty was deeply personal. “I took myself on a soul-searching journey,” she reflects.

Balancing a corporate marketing career, she found herself yearning for more than financial success.

Her driving force was to inspire others, particularly young girls in TT, to pursue their passions. “I wanted to show them that with prayer, hope, faith, and hard work, anything is possible,” she says, citing her 17-year-old daughter, Ciana-Marie, as a key motivator.

Building a beauty brand from scratch was no easy task. Financing was a significant hurdle, requiring her to use savings meant for a dream house and later turn to family for support. Navigating foreign exchange issues and brushing up on accounting skills were part of the journey, but the challenges only sharpened her resolve.

Her advice to aspiring entrepreneurs? “Delayed gratification is key. Save, reinvest, and use your nine to five job as a platform to propel your dreams.”

The development of the Exotic palette, which took over a year, underscores her commitment to quality. From vetting manufacturers to conducting rigorous product testing, she ensures that every product meets international standards.

Her daughter even contributed to naming the shades, adding a heartfelt touch to a product designed for the aspirational woman.

“She has a lot to manage but still wants to look good doing it,” Baptiste notes, emphasising empowerment through affordable, high-quality cosmetics.

Already available in Barbados, Boujee Glam Beauty is steadily building its regional presence, with plans to expand internationally. Beyond new product launches, the founder is exploring independent projects to amplify the brand’s vision on a global scale.

For those looking to break into the beauty industry, especially niche markets like Caribbean-inspired beauty, her advice is simple yet profound: “Stay true to who we are. Diversity is what sells in today’s world. Don’t be afraid to stand out.”

Boujee Glam Beauty continues to evolve, fueled by its commitment to empowering women and celebrating cultural diversity. As the founder works on new products and regional growth, one thing remains clear: her brand isn’t just about beauty – it’s about creating a platform for women to feel seen, celebrated, and unstoppable.

In a world of fleeting trends, Boujee Glam Beauty is a testament to the enduring power of purpose-driven entrepreneurship. For this founder, beauty isn’t just skin deep – it’s a celebration of identity, resilience, and limitless potential.