Relatives of slain Venezuelan want help to send body home

- Anygraaf Guest Account

The family of a 23-year-old Venezuelan man murdered in Debe is asking for the public’s help in giving him a proper send-off, saying they do not have the financial means.

Since Alvin Acosta’s immediate family lives in Venezuela, they are hoping to raise money to take his body back to his homeland for a funeral.

“We were told that it costs $7,500 for cremation here (in Trinidad) and about US $7,000 to ship the body to Venezuela. We do not have any money, and we need help. All his family is in Venezuela,” a grieving cousin told Newsday by phone on December 13.

Acosta, who worked as a bricklayer, was originally from the Leonardo Ruiz Pineda community in Tucupita, Delta Amacuro State, Venezuela.

On December 10, at around 5.15 pm, his body was found in his apartment with wounds to the throat.

>

He was last seen alive by his roommate before dawn that same day. The roommate left for work, and when he returned, he found the body at the apartment and alerted the police.

Police from the Southern Division and the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Three, gathered evidence. They retrieved a knife smeared with blood.

An autopsy revealed that Acosta died from stab and incised wounds to the neck.

No arrests have been made, and investigators have not yet established a motive.

PC Lall of the Homicide Bureau is leading the investigation.

Anyone willing to help the family can call (868) 386-0769.