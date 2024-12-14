'Brain' scores winner, Army edge Jabloteh 2-1 in the TTPFL

Defence Force central defender Jelani Peters (R) is congratulated by Shaquille Bertrand after scoring the winning goal in their team's TT Premier Football League clash with San Juan Jabloteh at the Phase 2 La Horquetta Recreation Ground on December 13. Photo courtesy TTPFL. -

Defence Force got their second straight win to start the 2024/25 Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League (TTPFL) campaign on December 13 when they edged San Juan Jabloteh by a 2-1 margin a keenly contested match in the first game of a double-header at the Phase 2 La Horquetta recreation ground.

Without playmaker Kevin Molino and four other players who were called up for the Soca Warriors' December 17 friendly versus Saudi Arabia, Defence Force took the lead after just 56 seconds when striker Isaiah Leacock scored from close range after a cross from Shaquille Bertrand. It was Leacock's second goal in as many games, as he scored the eventual winner in Defence Force's 2-1 win against Miscellaneous Police FC on December 6.

The youthful Jabloteh team got a penalty in the 13th minute after referee Kwinsi Williams deemed Defence Force skipper Curtis Gonzales committed a foul in the area. Elijah Seechan converted the penalty to notch his second goal of the young season.

However, Seechan missed a chance to give Jabloteh the lead when custodian Jabari St Hillaire reacted brilliantly to save another penalty with his feet before the end of the first half.

With fellow goalie Christopher Biggette one of the players called to duty with the Soca Warriors, St Hillaire impressed between the sticks with a number of fine saves as Jabloteh turned up the pressure before the break.

>

In the second half, though, the Densill Theobald-coached Defence Force team got the winner when their lanky defender Jelani "Brain" Peters converted from a Justin Sadoo corner in the 78th minute.

It's still early days in the TTPFL, season, but the 2023 league winners currently find themselves atop the 12-team table with six points from their two matches.

On the flip side, coach Marvin Gordon and his Jabloteh team will want to bounce back after starting the season with consecutive losses.

Club Sando played home team Terminix La Horquetta Rangers in the second game of the double-header after press time.

TTFPL tier one standings:

Team*GP*W*D*L*GF*GA*GD*Pts

Defence Force FC*2*2*0*0*4*2*1*6

AC PoS*1*1*0*0*4*1*3*3

Central FC*1*1*0*0*3*1*2*3

>

Caledonia*1*1*0*0*3*2*1*3

1976 FC Phoenix*1*1*0*0*2*1*1*3

Club Sando*1*0*1*0*1*1*0*1

Prisons FC*1*0*1*0*1*1*0*1

La Horquetta Rangers*1*0*0*1*2*3*-1*0

Point Fortin Civic*1*0*0*1*1*2*-1*0

Police FC*1*0*0*1*1*2*-1*0

Jabloteh*2*0*0*2*2*5*-3*0

Eagles FC*1*0*0*1*1*4*-3*0

>