Airports Authority, estate police settle on 4 % pay rise

President of the Estate Police Association Deryck Richardson, second from left, signs an agreement at the airport's administrative centre in Piarco on December 11. - Photo courtesy Airports Authority of TT

THE Estate Police Association (EPA) has accepted a four per cent wage increase for two bargaining periods spanning five years from the Airports Authority of Trinidad and Tobago (AATT).

A statement from the Airports Authority on December 14, said the agreements concluded wage negotiations for a five the period of 2015-2017 and 2018-2020.

The agreement, signed on December 11 at the Piarco International Airport's Administration Centre, grants a four per cent wage increase for airport security officers, effective immediately.

AATT general manager Hayden Newton described the deal as a testament to the authority’s commitment to its workforce.

“This collective agreement reflects our commitment to valuing and recognising the dedication of our security officers, who are integral to the safe and efficient operation of our airports. We are proud to foster a collaborative relationship with the Estate Police Association and look forward to continuing our efforts to support our workforce and enhance airport services.”

>

EPA president Deryck Richardson confirmed the association's satisfaction with the process and the outcome.

“We consulted with our membership and they agreed to accept the proposal. We have committed to continue to work with the AATT to close off the 2021-2024 period and 2025-2028, ensuring that we can have agreements covering a current period,” according to the release.

Richardson also acknowledged the professionalism displayed by AATT’s negotiating team, led by industrial relations consultant Noel Robinson and human resource manager Caron Webster.

He singled out Newton "for stepping in and contributing significantly to us coming to the agreement.”

With the new wage increase, AATT said its ongoing mission to maintain high safety and security standards at its facilities while ensuring employee welfare remains a top priority.

The deal follows months of industrial concerns within TT’s aviation sector, during which pilots and other airline employees voiced dissatisfaction over stalled wage talks and job security issues.

On December 11, Caribbean Airlines and the Trinidad and Tobago Airline Pilots Association signed an agreement for a four per cent wage increase, concluding outstanding wage for the period 2015-2020.