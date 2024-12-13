Teen among three charged for Fyzabad pensioner's murder

A 17-year-old boy is among three people expected to be charged on December 13 for the murder of a 74-year-old Fyzabad man in his home in June. The other two are aged 18 and 19.

The charges resulted from investigations under the supervision of Snr Supt Dil Paul, Supt Persad, Asp Maharaj of Homicide Region Three, Supt Cumberbatch and Asp Forbes of the South Western Division.

The three suspects are expected to appear at the San Fernando Criminal Court A.

The victim, Henry Mungal, was found dead at his home on the corner of John Jules Road Extension and Joseph Street, Fyzabad on June 2 by a friend. His partially burnt body was found lying on his bed with apparent stab wounds to his stomach, inside a one-room concrete apartment which had been set on fire.

At the scene on June 3, Mungal's brother, Joseph, told Newsday he believed the murder was over a land dispute.

>