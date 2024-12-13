Faith Life Church holds joyful concert

The women's group do performing a mime. - Grevic Alvarado

GREVIC ALVARADO

The Faith Life New Testament Church of God, Charlieville, held the second edition of its Christmas concert on December 8, at its headquarters on Caroni Savannah Road.

Pastor Brandon Ramdial, who has been leading the church for a year-and-a-half, spoke on the importance of Christmas to the Christian community and what it represents.

“We are creating an opportunity for the church and the departments to minister and represent what Christmas means to each of its members and to show their talent,” Ramdial said.

>

The various church departments –men's, women's, youth, children's, worship and music– did a range of performance at the concert which was themed Journey to the King Christmas Celebration.

Attendees enjoyed over 18 performances that included poetry, songs, mimes, dances, entertainment from guests churches and a Nativity play by children from the Sunday school section.

Expressing his satisfaction with the presentation Ramdial said, “It was truly an experience to see the participation and the union of so many people to make it a success. I am proud of all those who participated and contributed in every way. It is a display of organisation and talent because each person who went on stage did so with responsibility and knowledge. There have been weeks of rehearsals that in the end gave their reward.”

The evening ended with the adult choir performing several Christmas songs as well as the Spanish version of Feliz Navidad.

The church will host a children’s treat on December 15, from 3 pm, Christmas service on December 25 at 9 am, and Old Year's Night service from 10 pm.

“Everyone is invited. Charlieville is a community who is getting closer to Jesus through our church and it is truly beautiful that they can participate in these planned activities,” Ramdial said.

.