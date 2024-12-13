Community police tell people how to be safe for Xmas

As a woman takes interest in a toy being sold on Frederick Street, Port of Spain on December 13, police officers can be seen in the background on patrol. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

POLICE were in Woodford Square, Port of Spain on December 13 giving people ways to stay safe for Christmas.

Officers of the Community-Oriented Policing Section shared leaflets about staying safe while at home, about pepper spray and acquiring a permit for it, securing a car, social media scams and sex crimes.

One officer said the campaign had been ongoing for five Fridays now.

“We started at Massy Stores in Maraval, then we went to Adam Smith Square and today we are in Woodford Square and next week Friday we will be on Independence Square,” he said.

He said while more people were aware of their safety, the police had to do their part to help reduce minor offences.

He said at least 200 people had received leaflets by about noon on that day. The police were also seen engaging people in stores and distributing the leaflets.

In their Christmas Safety Tips leaflet the police advised how to protect families by keeping all doors and windows secured while not at home as well as leaving a light, radio or television on.

They advised people when shopping not to walk around with large amounts of money, not to wear excessive jewellery, avoid crowded areas, avoid going out alone and tell family members where they were.

They also advised people to protect their homes by walking around the exterior and looking for weaknesses, ensure that it was well lit and overgrown trees trimmed; lock fences, gates, garage and cars; don’t label personal keys or hide spares outside; reinforce windows with safety glass or metal bars; keep yards free of toys, tools and other valuable items; get to know neighbours; and consider a home security system.