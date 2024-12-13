Body found off King's Wharf, San Fernando

- File photo

POLICE are probing what they believe could be a drowning after a body was discovered floating off King's Wharf, San Fernando on December 11.

The male body, which is yet to be identified, was discovered shortly after noon by two men in Lady Hailes.

Sgt Nanan and other San Fernando CID officers responded.

A district medical officer pronounced the man dead and ordered the body removed pending an autopsy.

Police described the man as a slim-built East Indian with a dark brown complexion. He was wearing grey boxer shorts.

