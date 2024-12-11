Union Samba stripped of SFA Executive Cup for use of ineligible player

- File photo

UNION Samba FC were stripped of their 2024 Southern Football Association (SFA) Executive Cup title after they were penalised for using an ineligible player during the tourney.

Union Samba beat rivals Union Hall United FC by a 1-0 margin at Skinner Park in San Fernando on November 29. However, Union Hall were awarded the title by the SFA after a successful protest against Union Samba and their central defender Josiah Cooper, a former national under-20 player.

SFA president Denis Latiff told Newsday Cooper was not appropriately transferred to Union Samba, as he was still registered to TT Premier Football League (TTPFL) tier one club Club Sando. The lanky Cooper was in Club Sando’s match-day squad for their 2024/25 TTPFL opener against Prison FC on December 8.

“The issue came to light following a review of player documentation, which revealed discrepancies that (suggested) the player didn’t meet the necessary requirements to compete in the final match,” said a media release from the SFA on December 9.

“This was a serious matter that goes to the heart of the integrity of the tournament,” said Latiff, via the release.

“The SFA believes that fair play and adherence to the rules must be upheld at all times, and would have immediately commissioned the tournament committee to conduct a thorough and fair investigation into the protest.”

The release said Union Samba had been warned and sanctioned, “and any future breaches of player eligibility will result in the automatic disqualification of their team from future competitions and/or additional sanctions.”

Latiff said the SFA will do its best to ensure a situation like this doesn’t reoccur.

“The eligibility of players is of the utmost importance to us, and we regret that such an issue arose during this year’s tournament.”

The SFA congratulated Union Hall for their commendable display throughout the tourney and assured its eligibility verification process would be revisited.

With Union Samba copping the SFA Big 4 crown earlier in the season with Cooper in their ranks, Latiff said the validity of that triumph is now being reviewed by the SFA executive and a ruling will be made soon.