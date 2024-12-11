Speyside High student wins Chief Secretary's art competition

Speyside High student Khristiana George cries after she was announced as the winner of the Chief Secretary's art competition, during the prize-giving ceremony at Hampden/Lowlands Multipurpose Facility on December 6. - Photo courtesy Office of the Chief Secretary

SPEYSIDE High School student Khristiana George is the winner of the Chief Secretary’s Tobago Secondary School’s Art Competition 2024.

The announcement was made during a video presentation by the Division of Information, Office of the Chief Secretary (OCS), at the prize-giving ceremony, Hampden/Lowlands Multipurpose Facility, on December 6.

The theme for the competition was Rhythm of Life.

George’s piece, which got 96 points, depicted village life in Speyside.

The pint-sized student, who beat 11 other finalists, wept as she was announced the winner. Among those attending were THA secretaries, corporate representatives and parents of the young artists.

The works of the 12 finalists will be featured in the Chief Secretary’s 2025 calendar.

Apart from the $4,000 first prize, George also received a Wacom tablet courtesy Memory Bank Computers and a two-night stay for two, inclusive of breakfast, at Beverly Oasis Suites, Lowlands.

She also got $2,000 from the OCS and 200 units, courtesy the Unit Trust Corporation (UTC). All of the finalists also received $2,000 and 200 units from the UTC.

George’s art teacher Chris Thomas was on hand to congratulate her. Speyside High School also received a $10,000 cheque from the THA.

Placing second in the competition with 95 points was J’Leise Johnson, of Signal Hill Secondary School. Chanique Marcelin, of Scarborough Secondary School, came in third with 92 points.

Six students also received consolation prizes.

This year, the competition received 104 entries, the largest in its 11-year history. The judges came from the Art Society of TT.

Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, who delivered the feature address, said the competition is now a significant part of the Tobago Day celebrations.

He said the competition also underscores the THA’s support for the creative sector.

Augustine told the audience unlike many years ago, art is no longer just a pastime or hobby.

“We have seen in our world that there are opportunities in art that will allow you to be paid so handsomely that you will not be dependent on the Prime Minister accepting an SRC (Salaries Review Commission) report,” he said.

Augustine said in the modern world, art is much more than just drawing or painting.

Artists, he said, can also explore animation, digital art, interpretative art and be part of production teams for movies and other cinematic productions.

“There are just so many opportunities available to you beyond just becoming an art teacher or the lonely artist trying to sell a piece of artwork alongside a beautiful tourist spot in Tobago.”

Augustine said although the island teems with talent in the creative sector, Tobagonians do not really benefit.

“That might just be because of the economies of scale and because Tobago is a very small space and there are limitations because of the smallness of the space.

“But in a broad environment where we have access to technology it means that from your school, from your classroom, you can telegraph your talents far and wide across the world.”

He urged the students to decide on how far they are willing to go.

“It cannot just be that I am good at this and I will just do this and hopefully I will win the big prize. It has to mean something more than that to you.”

Augustine said he will approach Chief Administrator Denese Toby-Quashie to see if the prize money could be increased for next year’s competition because, too often, artists are exploited for their work.

“They do good work, it ends up in a shop somewhere, and the people who really make the profit from the work aren’t the artists themselves.”

He also urged parents to put money aside for their children so that they can go to the best universities in the world to study their craft.

“I would love to see our young people heavily involved in the orange sector making it to the best universities around the world.”

Toby-Quashie also delivered remarks.