Daniel Ward, Riley Smith into U-10 RBC Tennis finals

Trinidad and Tobago junior tennis player Christopher Khan. - Newsday File Photo/Angelo Marcelle

DANIEL Ward and Riley Smith booked their places in the final of the boys Under-10 singles category at the RBC Junior Tennis tournament 2024 with contrasting victories on December 10 at the National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua.

Smith, of St Lucia, defeated first-ranked Austin Ward of TT in straight sets 4-1, 5-4.

Ward was made to fight for his semifinal win as he needed three sets to get past second-seeded Michael Fordyce of Guyana 1-4, 5-3, 14-12.

In the boys Under-14 singles division, top-seeded Jacob Jacelon of TT was forced to retire hurt during the first set. Guyanese Nathan De Nobrega was leading Jacelon 4-1 when the match ended.

The other ranked players progressed to the semifinals. Second-ranked Denney Estava of St Lucia was a 6-3, 6-2 winner over TT's Sebastian Plimmer, third-seeded Christopher Khan (TT) got past Novak Malcolm (TT) 6-0, 7-6 and fourth-ranked Oliver Harragin beat Gabriel Mansoor in a match between two TT players.

In the boys Under-18 singles quarterfinals, Nirav Dougdeen (TT) defeated Daniel Rahaman (TT) 6-3, 6-4, Guyanese Gerald Scotland came from behind to beat Josiah Hills of TT 3-6, 6-4, 10-6 and top-ranked Jayden Mitchell of TT was a comfortable 6-4, 6-1 winner over Guyanese Christian Younge.

The girls Under-14 players were also in quarterfinal action. Cherdine Sylvester whipped Anneleise Orr 6-1, 6-1 and Suri Ramcharan advanced with a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Samiyah Mohammed.

Some results were unavailable up to press time.