Robinson-Regis: No flooding risks in Rio Claro HDC settlements

PNM lady vice-chairman Camille Robinson-Regis during a public meeting in Arima in 2022. - File photo

HOUSING and Urban Development Minister Camille Robinson-Regis says two Housing Development Corporation (HDC) settlements in Rio Claro are not at risk of flooding.

She was answering questions from Mayaro MP Rushton Paray in the House of Representatives on December 9.

Robinson-Regis said the El Guayanapo and Mora Heights housing developments "were constructed on hillside terrain and are not prone to flooding."

While the HDC has received complaints about flooding in the area and there have been unusual bouts of rain in recent times, she said, the drainage infrastructure in both developments removes water quickly to further negate the risk of flooding.

Robinson-Regis said the Mora Heights settlement is in a forested area, and owners of residential units there, signed agreements with the HDC which specify it is the homeowners' responsibility to keep the units in a good and habitable situation.

She added that as a result, it is not the responsibility of the Mayaro Rio Claro Regional Corporation to provide pest-control services to homeowners to deal with infestation issues.

Robinson-Regis said the El Guayanapo settlement consists of 122 residential units on 8.76 hectares of land.

Of the 122 homeowners, she said 57 "have completed payments for their properties and can therefore obtain titles or deeds to their properties."

The House has adjourned to a date to be fixed.