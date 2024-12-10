Praedial Larceny constable hurt in crash plans to sue colleague, State

The Hall of Justice, Port of Spain. - File photo

A constable with the Ministry of Agriculture’s Praedial Larceny Squad is planning to sue the State and an ex-colleague for injuries he suffered in a traffic accident in August.

Attorney Kiran Panday, for PC Matthew Diaz, 22, of Santa Cruz, issued a pre-action protocol letter on December 9, naming a former colleague and the State as proposed defendants.

The constable alleges negligence by his former colleague, who was driving at the time, and claims his injuries have significantly affected his quality of life.

The letter said the incident took place on August 11. Diaz’s ex-colleague was driving a marked Toyota Hilux in St Augustine when they received a call from an informant. Diaz was in the front passenger seat and three other officers were in the back.

“The proposed defendant," the letter alleged speeded up and headed further east along the Priority Bus Route.

At the intersection with Orange Grove Road, the Hilux went through a red light.

Panday said the police vehicle collided with a black SUV driven by a woman going north.

“The said collision was caused by the manner in which the proposed defendant negligently operated and/or manoeuvred the said vehicle,” the letter said.

Panday alleged the officer who was driving was speeding, drove without due care and attention, ran a red light, neglected to consider other vehicles at the intersection, failed to avoid the collision by braking, and collided with the SUV.

The letter said when Diaz regained consciousness, he realised his left arm was broken. He was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope.

The letter said Diaz received a total 42 leave days in total and had to attend the orthopaedic clinic eight times for follow-up treatment. He had to hire a car to take him because he could not drive.

On September 9, Diaz had surgery to insert a metal locking plate and screws in his left arm.

“He continues to experience intense and constant pain throughout postoperative care.”

Panday called on the State and the other officer to admit liability for the “damage done” and compensate him “for the nature and extent of his injury, the nature and gravity of his resulting physical disability, the pain and suffering he endured, loss of amenities suffered, special damages and the cost of the (legal) letter.”

In October, Agriculture Minister Kazim Hosein reported to Parliament during his 2025 budget contribution that a praedial larceny officer involved in the crash had been fired and the ministry’s legal department was looking into the possibility of recovering money for the Hilux, which had to be written off.