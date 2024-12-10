Minister: New social service system will have cyber security

LEADER of Government Business Camille Robinson-Regis says data privacy and security are being given top priority in the roll-out of the Integrated Social Enterprise Management System (ISEM) next year.

She was replying on behalf of Social Development and Family Services Minister Donna Cox to a question from Mayaro MP Rushton Paray in the House of Representatives on December 9.

Robinson-Regis reminded MPs the objective of ISEM is to provide a technological platform for people to access a range of social programmes and services offered by the ministry.

She said different aspects of ISEM will be rolled out on a phased basis from January-August 2025.

Robinson-Regis gave the assurance that data privacy and security are being given top priority with respect to implementing ISEM.

She said the ministry has worked closely with IgovTT, Fujitsu Synergy (the vendor for ISEM) and the National Security Ministry's Cyber Security Incident Response Team (TT-CSIRT)

Robinson-Regis added that among the aspects of the stringent security associated with ISEM will be regular monitoring by the Digital Transformation Ministry.

Later in the sitting, before he put a question to Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan, Naparima MP Rodney Charles directed the attention of PNM MPs to the lower end of the opposition's front bench, where he now sits, saying: "Note that all the questions came today from this side of the House."

UNC MPs Paray, Charles, Anita Haynes-Alleyne, Dinesh Rambally and Dr Rai Ragbir were reassigned to this part of the opposition's front bench on September 9.

They have all publicly questioned the ability of UNC leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar to lead the party to victory in the next general election.

Charles announced last year that he is retiring from electoral politics.

Paray, Haynes-Alleyne, Rambally and Ragbir are all hoping to seek re-election in their respective constituencies of Mayaro, Tabaquite, Chaguanas West and Cumuto/Manzanilla.

The UNC has only picked three candidates to date: Saddam Hosein (Barataria/San Juan), Vandana Mohit (Chaguanas East) and Michael Dowlath (San Fernando West).

The PNM has selected 32 candidates.

