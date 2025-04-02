Des Vignes vows to build on Diego Martin West legacy

HITTING THE ROAD: Hans Des Vignes, the PNM’s Diego Martin West prospective candidate, and members of his campaign team hit the road during a walkabout in the constituency before the launch of its campaign office. - Photos by Faith Ayoung.

PNM's prospective candidate for Diego Martin West Hans Des Vignes says he aims to build on the foundation already established in the constituency and strengthen his connection with the constituents once elected as MP in the April 28 general election.

Des Vignes spoke to Newsday on April 1, prior to a walkabout in the constituency. He and his team were also preparing to launch his campaign office on Broome Street, Diego Martin.

Des Vignes, a former broadcaster and media personality, officially entered the political arena on February 17, when he was selected by the PNM's screening committee to contest the seat.

This came after former Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley announced he would bow out of electoral politics.

Rowley had held the Diego Martin West seat since 1991.

>

Asked why he chose to enter the political arena at this stage of his life, Des Vignes said it was about representing people who were near and dear to him.

"Above everything it is service to country, community and to the people. The word is in the name, the People's National Movement. Some people just looking at it as just politics but it is service."

As he pointed to former councillor for Glencoe/Goodwood/La Puerta Susan Hong, he highlighted the PNM's theme for the 2025 election: All In.

"It's about including both the next generation, the current generation and those who laid the foundation. It's about everyone working together."

He said the reception he has gotten since being chosen has been "amazing."

"The PNM has done amazing things in the constituency, and those things are undeniable. People have had their lives impacted so much by these things, whether small or big.

"You have people who may question some things and have other little issues, but for the most part the reception has been fantastic as the groundwork and the foundation is there."

Des Vignes said it is on him to continue the work already done, with heightened emphasis on the youth in the community.

>

"I have a passion for the youth in Diego Martin West. I want to empower them through different things, not just sport, but through education, technology and culture and the arts."

In an interview with TTT in March, Des Vignes said he wanted to use his connections established over the years to further help the constituency.

"I was able to get one of my former employers to help with getting the rings for the Covigne Road basketball court.

"I want to see more private/public partnerships within the constituency. Diego Martin West is unique in that everyone is at a different level financially. I want to connect everyone and work to create the best constituency possible."

And to those who are skeptical of supporting, Des Vignes said once elected, he will do his best.

"What you have in me is a representative who will do everything. I will do my best for the people of Diego Martin West.

"These are people I have known my entire life, and it is a great honour to have the opportunity to serve them."

Followed by roughly 50 of his supporters, Des Vignes walked through a number of streets near his newly opened Broome Street campaign office.

He met and greeted constituents, attentively listening to their concerns, all while seeking their support.

>

One constituent at Gilkes Street Extension asked for speed bumps and for upgrades to the road.

"Sometimes you swear they drag racing here," she said.

Pointing to the drain in front of her house, "And that there we does try to fix it ourselves, but it does always break apart."

Other residents also asked for the road to be paved.

Another resident said while she will support Des Vignes, she wanted continued representation, not only for the election period.

Des Vignes replied, "I promise you, once for the week I will be in the constituency."

Another resident queried job opportunities and his plans for the youth of the community due to the heightened crime rates in the country.

Des Vignes said he had plans to address these issues, but did not provide further details.

>