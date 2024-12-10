Anaya Roberts pushes Teijha Wellington in quarters at RBC tennis

Brabados’ Cruz Thorton plays against TT’s Paul Devaux in the Boys’ Under-12 singles qualifiers at the RBC Jr Tennis Tournament at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua on December 9. - Faith Ayoung

TEIJHA Wellington got a scare in the quarterfinals of the RBC Junior Tennis tournament 2024, as she was pushed to the limit by Anaya Roberts when the competition continued at the National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua on December 9.

Second-seeded Wellington won the first set 4-2 in the girls Under-12 singles match, before Roberts bounced back to win the second set 5-3. Both players battled for the win in the third set with Wellington eventually prevailing 11-9 to advance to the semifinals. The TT players certainly left it all out on the court.

In another quarterfinal match, Keyah Roberts was a comfortable 4-1, 4-0 winner over St Lucian Merkisha Justin. In the boys Under-12 quarterfinals, the regional players demonstrated their ability.

St Lucian Immanuel Charles defeated TT player Nicholas McLetchie 4-1, 4-1 and in another contest, second-ranked Barbadian Cruz Thornton got past TT’s Paul Devaux 4-2, 4-0. Top-seeded Eli Paty was made to work for his victory, eventually advancing 5-4, 5-4 over fellow TT player Dylan Clifford. Matches were also contested in the boys Under-16 singles round of 16 with mostly TT players on show. First-seeded Josiah Hills beat Oliver Harragin 6-3, 6-1 to progress in the competition. Novak Malcolm was also a winner in the category, getting past fifth-seeded Connor Carrington 6-1, 6-1. Christopher Khan made a rough start against fourth-ranked Jacob Jacelon losing 6-1 in the first set. Khan did not let the first set showing hamper his performance for the rest of the match, winning the next two sets 7-5, 10-2.

Seventh-seeded Jack Brown also booked a place in the quarterfinals with a 6-0, 7-6 victory over Darius Rahaman.

Third-seeded Jovan Garibana battled to a 7-5, 6-4 win over St Lucian Sanjay Lake and Guyanese Jose Rodrigues defeated sixth-ranked Jaysean Wells 6-2, 7-6.

Matches are also being contested in the Under-18, Under-10, senior girls, junior girls, senior boys and junior girls divisions.