Sunday morning murder in Morvant

Crime Scene Investigators look for evidence after a man was killed and another injured at Paradise Heights, Morvant on Sunday. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

A Paradise Heights, Morvant man is TT’s latest murder victim, after being shot near his home on Sunday.

The man has been identified as Akeem Caballero, of Building E, Paradise Heights, Morvant.

Another man, identified as 22-year-old Isiah Mandley, of Ninth Avenue, Barataria, barely escaped death after being grazed by a bullet.

Police said at around 9.15 am on Sunday, Caballero and Mandley were liming near building B with friends when a masked man armed with a gun came from behind building B and opened fire on them.

Caballero was hit several times. Mandley fled to safety, but while he was running he felt a burning sensation on the right side of his head. When he checked, he realised he had been grazed by one of the bullets

Residents took Caballero to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex hospital where he died.

Mandley was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital where he was treated. Crime scene investigators recovered 13 spent shells at the scene.

TT Ride Share driver wounded

A 43-year-old man escaped with his life after being shot at and wounded in St James while plying his car for hire as a TT Ride Share driver.

Police said Ryan Kurbanali, a Blue Basin resident, was driving his car south along Dundonald Hill, St James, with a passenger when he saw an unknown man standing on the side of the road.

The man drew a gun and started shooting at the car. Fearful for his life, Kurbanali sped off, but as he was trying to escape he felt a burning sensation in his left leg. When he checked, he realised he had been shot.

Kurbanali drove to the St James Police Station where he was taken to the St James infirmary and treated.