Phoenix edge Pt Fortin Civic at Mahaica

- File photo

1976 FC Phoenix made a winning start in the TT Premier Football League season with a 2-1 win as matchday one continued at Mahaica Oval in Pt Fortin on December 8.

It was a flurry of goals in the opening ten minutes between Phoenix and Pt Fortin Civic. Jariel Arthur opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the seventh minute for Phoenix, before Tyrik Lee equalised in the eighth minute.

The Pt Fortin players quickly conceded another goal as Lashawn Roberts netted in the ninth minute.

The goals dried up after that as the match ended 2-1.

In a match played simultaneously at the Arima Velodrome, Prison Service FC converted a late penalty to earn a 1-1 draw with Club Sando. Seon Williams scored the spot kick in stoppage time to give Prison the draw after Shackiel Henry's 51st minute penalty gave Club Sando the lead.

>