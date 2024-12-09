La Brea woman, Valencia man reported missing

The police are calling on the public to help locate two people, including a pensioner, who have been reported missing.

A police statement issued on December 8 said 73-year-old Angelita Balfour, of La Brea, was last seen on December 6. Meanwhile, 42-year-old Ismael Edwards of Valencia was last seen on November 27.

No further information was provided.

The police are urging anyone with information on their whereabouts to contact the La Brea police station at 648-7444, the Valencia police post at 667-9030 or any police station. People can also call the police at 999, 555, 911 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477).

