La Brea man gunned down

- File photo

A 33-year-old labourer from La Brea was shot and killed over the weekend.

The police said Matthew Jacob, 33, of Cassava Alley in Three Hands Village, died at the San Fernando General Hospital (SFGH).

The shooting happened at his home on December 7 around 4.45 am, when he was believed to have been asleep.

Gunshots were fired, and residents alerted the police.

PCs Rooplal and Jacob of the La Brea Police Station were among the first responders, who found him with gunshot wounds to the head and chest.

Jacob was still alive, and ambulance personnel took him to the Point Fortin Hospital. He was transferred to the SFGH, where he died hours later.

Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Three, police were also notified.

Investigators found nine spent 9 mm shell casings.

No one has been arrested and investigations are ongoing.