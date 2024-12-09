2 men, woman arrested for Tabaquite robbery

- File photo

Central Division police have arrested three people, including a woman, in connection with a report of robbery with violence in the district.

Up to December 9, the suspects remained in custody without charge.

Police arrested the three, of Enid Village in Rio Claro, after a report from a Tabaquite resident on December 6.

The man told them that that around 4 pm, he was at home, when three people he knows approached him. He owes money to one of them.

He said two hit him several times and knocked him unconscious.

They then robbed him of cash from his wallet before leaving in a black Toyota Rush.

He reported it to the police, who arrested two men and a woman.

Investigations are ongoing.