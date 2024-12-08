The Secret Garden exhibition boosts Tobago tourism, culture

German tourists look at paintings at The Secret Garden exhibition at Coco Reef Resort and Spa, Crown Point, recently. - Photo courtesy Visual Styles

VIBRANCY and life are on full display at The Secret Garden art exhibition, currently on display at the Coco Reef Resort and Spa in Crown Point, Tobago.

Viewers can feast their eyes on a variety of styles of paintings and sculptures, from professional local artists and up-and-comers alike. Human figures, birds, insects, scenery and more are displayed in vivid colours, sepia, pastels and black and white.

In The Secret Garden, the artists tell their stories through encaustic painting, quilling, sculpture, oils, watercolours, pastels and mixed media in categories including fantasy, abstract and realism, covering various aspects of life including cricket, Indian dance and fishing.

Artist Peter Sheppard’s monocromatic piece was inspired by Tobago, with people liming on the side of the road and a small village seen through a bamboo grove.

The exhibition’s curator Martin Superville had several black-and-white pieces with steelpan players and dancers that, from a distance, could be taken for photographs. And the paintings by Justyna Burkowska looked childlike with bright colours and a simple style, but the skill involved could be seen in the use of paint, blending of colours and attention to certain details.

Other artists who contributed to The Secret Garden were Jackie Hinkson, Jason Nedd, Sundiata, Amber Shaw, Alicia Achong, Joy Luk Pat, Jade Hilaire, Shonari Richardson, Chris Thomas, Denee Thomas, Gail Pantin, Samantha Joseph, Beverly Thomas, Zindzi Eiffel, Lisa Hutchinson, Dunieski Lora, Ameeta Jackree, Micheal Phillips and Dean Superville.

Superville told Newsday when he was looking for artists to participate, he looked for the best artists and only accepted some of their best work. And even as he wanted to encourage younger artists, including his son Dean, he said it was important to maintain the quality of the show, so no one got a “bligh.”

He said as the works sold they would be replaced by others, as just under 100 pieces were submitted and there was not enough space for them all.

He said creatives had no other choice than to create as they were designed by God to do so. And whenever they get resources, their focus was usually on getting more materials to continue to create.

As a result, he said Tobago artists needed a market for their work and The Secret Garden was his idea to create a platform where people, especially tourists, were.

“Being in the art world as an artist and art dealer for almost 30 years in Tobago, governments come and governments go, and you realise if you don’t make an effort to make it happen, it won’t.

“You have to look for venues to showcase the work and it’s nice to know Mr (Adrian) Grant (general manager of Coco Reef) is quite willing to be on board.”

Superville has had a long relationship with Coco Reef.

He said when he was a starving artist, while Coco Reef was being renovated 29 years ago, he approached the resort manager for a job. The manager did not have any work for him at the time, but later gave Superville a task right up his alley.

He was given a chance to paint some air-brushed murals on the walls of the resort. The manager was so pleased with the end result, he gave Superville the remaining equipment and materials, and allowed him to stay in one of the best villas for his honeymoon with his then wife.

“After the job, in addition to my salary, he gave me everything. I suppose that kickstarted my whole career in the island of Tobago. After that I opened The Art Gallery, and things moved on.”

He added that Coco Reef Resort’s ambiance suited the name of the exhibition as there were lush gardens on the property.

But it was really the high quality of the artists’ work that reminded him of the luxary property of a friend, so he borrowed the name of the property and The Secret Garden became a secret garden of art.

Grant said he was happy to collaborate with Superville and the artists of Trinidad and Tobago.

“It’s about combining tourism and culture, and getting the cultural ambassadors involved in the tourism product. Because we believe for tourism to be successful, it must be embraced by the entire community.”

He said he enjoyed the pieces Superville chose to display, and encouraged customers to purchase the work. He also invited the artists to return to spend time at the resort’s weekly cocktail parties so they could display some of their work for the resort’s clients.

“We would like our success to be the success of the community.”

Superville believed Tobago should be “filled with creative souls” as the beauty of Tobago was inspiring.

He said it would be ideal if artists had a space they could afford in the new airport in Tobago to showcase their art, and hopefully encourage more artists to produce as well as give them the opportunity to sell their work.

The Secret Garden will continue at Coco Reef until January 2, 2025.