Migrants, diplomats march against gender-based violence

Migrant children, who are members of the La Casita Hispanic Cultural Centre, participate in the march in Arima on December 1. The banner reads "basta de violencia" (enough of violence). - Photo by Grevic Alvarado

GREVIC ALVARADO

THE La Casita Hispanic Cultural Centre together with several embassies held a walk through the streets of Arima and a football match under the programme transforming realities, on December 1.

Andreina Briceño Ventura-Brown, director of the migrant support group, said this was part of its 16 days of activism against gender-based violence (GBV) under the theme Real Men Wear Pink.

She said: "In a remarkable show of unity and commitment. La Casita Hispanic Cultural Centre organised a transformative event. The day brought together distinguished guests and allies, whose collaboration made this initiative a resounding success, amplifying a message of equality, respect and peace."

She recognised the activity as a key initiative highlighting the essential role of men in eradicating GBV.

The day began with a walk led by ambassadors Gustavo Pandiani (Argentina), Didier Chabert (France), Victor Hugo Morales (Mexico) and Alvaro Sanchez Cordero (Venezuela).

La Casita's allies also participated, such as UNHCR officials, representatives of the organisation Huellitas de Amor, Education Without Borders, the board of the Kickingball Federation of TT and members of TT Sweaters. Together with members of the local migrant community, they walked through Queen Street and Farfan Street to the Arima Velodrome.

"Despite the rain, the community came together, showing culture, sport and solidarity are powerful tools to drive social change. We are immensely grateful to all who joined together to support this cause. Together we are building a future based on equality, respect and peace," Ventura-Brown said.

After the walk, a football match was held at the Velodrome between the Diplo FC team (organised by the embassies) and TT Sweaters, made up of players over 40 years old.

The match, which ended with a 1-0 victory for TT Sweaters, transcended sporting events by leaving a powerful message: men must lead by example and take concrete action in the fight against violence.

"Every pass, goal and applause reminds us that we can create a world where women live with dignity, respect and freedom from fear," she said.

After the football match, the Minister of Planning and Development Pennelope Beckles, the Mayor of Arima Balliram Marharaj, Councillor Dave Maharaj and other guests joined in the celebration.

Ventura-Brown thanked the TT Red Cross, who provided support with their emergency equipment throughout the day. She also acknowledged "the invaluable support" of UNHCR, the Pan American Development Foundation (PADF), Rapid Release Team, Blue Waters, Rory Party Supplies and Xtra Foods, "whose contributions made this event possible."

"Not forgetting the police officers from the Arima station."

She added, "This event reinforces the idea that, by working together and leading by example, we can create a society free of violence and full of hope for future generations."

The event culminated with a musical performance by the Herencia Venezolana parranda band.