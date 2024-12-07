Thou shall not steal

Ferdie Ferreira -

FERDIE FERREIRA

We elect them

We reject them

We canonise them

We demonise them

>

We charge them

We discharge them

We love them

We hate them

We bless them

We curse them

WHO am I talking about? Our politicians in and out of office. With the exception of a very limited few, they are the hardest working group of citizens in the society. I know of no other group, both in the public and private sectors, who work harder and of whom so much is expected/demanded.

Love them or hate them, this is a fact of life. You can displace some of them, but not all of them. In reality they are indispensable. Whatever form they come in, unlike most of us they make themselves available to us, most of the time at great sacrifice to themselves and their families.

They have no union representation, no grievance officer and no shop stewards. They are invariably subjected, unlike any other group, to unlimited scrutiny, intense observations and unlimited abuse, as they relentlessly engage themselves in destroying and devouring each other.

>

They have no contracts, no working schedules, no fixed working hours, no overtime; they are on demand 24 hours a day, seven days a week, etc.

This is not in defence of our politicians who very often deserve the criticisms levelled at them, but to draw to the attention of the national community the realities of the life of active politicians, more so in a democratic society such as ours.

Under no circumstances am I prepared to join the choir or sing the chorus led by the Opposition Leader, a victim herself of the above mentioned hazards of the most thankless and stressful profession in the world.

History records the effect political office has taken on the lives of some of the greatest leaders in world history. One only has to read the book In Sickness and In Power by Dr David Owen, a distinguished medical practitioner, elected politician and former foreign minister in the James Callaghan government in the United Kingdom.

In addition, our own history has been characterised by the medical effect it has had on several of our politicians, including five of our former prime ministers. Three of them died at the age of 69 – Dr Eric Williams, George Chambers and Patrick Manning. The other two had to seek medical attention at home and abroad ­– ANR Robinson and Basdeo Panday.

The five of them died, in spite of several allegations of corruption, without the accumulation of wealth they were accused of obtaining while in office. It is no secret they all lived relatively simple lives. I knew all of them personally.

To date, serious questions continue to be asked re: the health of the Prime Minister and the Opposition Leader.

The worst aspect of today’s sometimes venomous criticisms for a better remuneration package, led by the Opposition Leader, is that in their outrageous comments they continue to ignore and deprive themselves of what they are more than legitimately entitled to.

Their vociferous support for increased remuneration for the judiciary, for whatever the reason/reasons, justifiably or unjustifiably, they continue to ignore the mantra – “justice delayed is justice denied.” The judiciary continues to enjoy, unlike the politicians, all the guarantees and protection that go with the office.

>

These same politicians are supporting "increased remuneration," in their own words, for the hard-working public servants, inclusive of the police with a detection rate of approximately 25 per cent.

The public servants, who more often than not treat us with contempt and impunity, continue to make questionable decisions that burden the taxpayers with costly litigation. They too, unlike the politicians, are protected by their contracts in a system that makes them almost untouchable.

It is now politically convenient and smart for the very victims of this political bacteria to play smart with foolishness at their own expense. What a tragedy.

In my three score plus years as a political activist, my mantra on this issue continues to be:

1. Those who offer themselves, unlike myself, for public service are the representatives of the people. They should and must be properly remunerated. Our system does not provide them with security of tenure. Unlike trade union leaders and their members, they are very vulnerable.

2. Thou shall not steal.

3. They must subject themselves to intense scrutiny at all levels while holding public office. Like Caesar’s wife, they must be scrupulously clean, recognising that when you enter public life, you become public property.

Let us now as responsible, patriotic citizens stop this unrealistic and senseless chorus, this vicious and vulgar attack on their remuneration package. They are still the lowest paid executive managers in the country.

Love them or hate them, they are the managers/directors of the largest conglomerate in the country. Surplus or deficit, they are not entitled to dividends or bonuses. Every five years you have the opportunity to rehire them or fire them. Isn’t that sufficient punishment?

>

However, in the national interest, pay them well, protect them from themselves, and demand accountability.